Imphal (Manipur) [India], May 28 (ANI): A security personnel got injured in a fresh violence that erupted in Imphal, Manipur on Sunday days ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the violence-hit state.

The injured Security Personnel has been brought to Raj Medicity Hospital, the police official said. The ethnic violence that erupted in Manipur a few days ago has claimed over 75 lives in the northeastern state.

Fresh violence erupted in several parts of the state after alleged Kuki militants carrying sophisticated weapons set fire to many houses in Serou and Sugunu area.

However, after the clashes broke out, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday said 40 armed "terrorist" involved in torching houses and firing at civilians have been killed by security forces since they began an operation to bring peace to the northeastern state beset by ethnic rioting.

The Chief Minister who was interacting with the media persons at the state secretariat, claimed the latest round of "conflict is not between communities but between militants and security forces".

"We have taken strict action. Till now we have reports that around 40 terrorists have been eliminated," he said while addressing the media at the Darbar Hall of the Chief Minister's Secretariat.

"In retaliatory and defensive operations against these terrorist groups who are using sophisticated arms against the civilian population have been killed in different areas. A few have also been arrested by the security forces," the CM said

He further said the spurt in violent attacks on civilian houses in the peripheral areas of the Valley in the past one or two days which seemed "well-planned and simultaneous".

Manipur has seen ethnic violence with state chief minister N Biren Singh stating earlier this month that around 60 people have lost their lives. Houses have also been burnt during the violence with new incidents also reported from some parts of the state. (ANI)

