Churachandpur (Manipur) [India], February 23 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday slammed the previous Congress governments in Manipur and said the state was known for "corruption and blockades" during their rule while it is witnessing peace and development under the BJP government.

"During the rule of Congress, be it mountains or the plains, Manipur was known for corruption, militancy, intrusion, blockade, drug, arms, trafficking. Today, under the rule of the BJP, Manipur is known for development, connectivity, infrastructure, sports, industry and health facilities. Biren Singh has made successful attempts to make it Aatma Nirbhar Manipur," Shah said at a rally here.

"We had asked for a chance to form government in Manipur and had said that we will free the state from the blockade and 'bandh'. Chief Minister N Biren Singh has changed the path of the state from blockades and bandh to peace and development," he added.

Amit Shah said Biren Singh has been a football player and "knows how to strike a goal and also save a goal".

"The anti-Manipur people who tried to score goals of corruption, bandh and violence in the state were stopped by the Chief Minister. And the Chief Minister also scored goals in terms of connectivity, development and peace in the state," he said.

The Home Minister said the northeastern states have witnessed the surrender of 9,500 youths associated with terror outfits.

"In total, in the northeastern states, more than 9,500 youths, who had an association with terrorist organisations, surrendered and joined the mainstream. We want to bring all youth in the northeast back to the mainstream. We will have deliberations with all rebel groups and bring peace in the state," he said.

Manipur will go the polls in two phases on February 28 and March 5. (ANI)

