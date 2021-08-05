New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and PWD Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday reviewed the design layout and timeline of the upcoming Delhi Sports University.

"The university should be constructed keeping in mind the daily life routine of the ten topmost sportspersons of the world,” Sisodia said at the meeting. “For a sportsperson, the stadium is their world and they thoroughly relish the training facilities for performance enhancement. They lead a highly disciplined ascetic life. Such a routine is essential for any sportsperson to win medals at the highest levels of competition including the Olympics,” he said.

Our objective is to create a university which makes the nation proud by producing medal-winning athletes, by providing advanced training facilities and sports infrastructure," Sisodia added.

The meeting was also attended by the secretary (higher education), Vice Chancellor of the upcoming university Karnam Malleswari, and concerned senior officers of various departments.

“The Delhi Sports University will be a world class institution at par with other world class sports universities. It will leave no stone unturned in accomplishing this feat. The university will be replete with the latest technology and equipment for enhancing the performance and overall well-being of athletes," Jain said.

The state cabinet had in October 2019 approved setting up the university in Mundka. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had then announced that the university will offer field-specific degrees to interested students that will be at par with those offered in other courses at the graduate, post-graduate and doctoral levels.

