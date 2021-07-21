New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi announced today that he would be visiting Uttarakhand on Thursday to participate in the 'Shree Shatchandi Mahayagya' at Jeevandeep Ashram, Roorkee in Uttarakhand.

He would worship Goddess Bhagwati and seek her blessings, added the Aam Admi Party leader.

Sisodia has expressed to discuss with the brothers and sisters of Uttarakhand on certain issues.

He concluded his tweet by saying, "See you tomorrow in Uttarakhand. Jai Maa Bhagwati".

