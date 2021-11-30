New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Congress MP Manish Tewari on Tuesday moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha "to direct the government to create a record of farmers who lost their lives during farm laws protest and give compensation to their families" terming it as a matter of "urgent importance."

In his letter to Secretary-General of the Lower House, Tewari said, "I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely: The government recently repealed the three farm laws namely The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act against which the farmers have been protesting for the past one year."

He further stated: "During the course of the agitation, many farmers lost their lives to the harsh weather, alleged use of force by the state and violent attacks on farmers lives notably the incident that happened in Lakhimpur Kheri where farmers were allegedly run over by fast moving vehicles. Many farmers lost their livelihood as they sat on borders protesting against the farmers. In many cases, the farmers who lost their lives were sole earners for their families. The government has in a reply to the parliament stated that it hasn't kept track of farmers who lost their lives in the agitation. The government should create a record of farmers who lost their lives protesting the farm laws and give compensation to their families. Sir, I wish to raise this grave matter of disregard of lives of farmers by the government."

Several farmers unions have been protesting at various borders of Delhi since November 2020 to demand the scrapping of the three agricultural laws.

Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha passed the bill to repeal the three farm laws on Monday.

In an address to the nation on November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws.

The bill was cleared by the Union Cabinet last week.

The winter session of Parliament is scheduled to conclude on December 23. (ANI)

