New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): Hours after BJP leader Tajinder Bagga was arrested from his Delhi house on Friday by the Punjab Police, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa slammed AAP led-Punjab government for choosing Mohali DSP Kuljinder Singh Sandhu to take action against Bagga.

Bagga was arrested from his Delhi house on Friday morning by the Punjab Police, based on a complaint registered with its cyber cell.

Taking to Twitter, Sirsa in his series of tweets alleged that KS Sandhu who came to pick Tajinder Bagga today has a notorious past.

"Sensational Revelation: Changing the NAME doesn't change the past and notorious actions of a person. This KS Sandhu who came to pick Tajinder Bagga today is the same notorious Kuljinder Singh with an ill-famed past," he tweeted.

"The government chose notorious cop Kuljinder Singh Sandhu who was posted as DSP (Detective), Mohali on the instructions of Bhola drug case main accused Sarabjit Singh, to carry out the illegal operation of picking up BJP spokesman Tajinder Baggafrom his home in Delhi," he said in a subsequent tweet.

Bagga was arrested by Punjab Police earlier today from Delhi. On their way to Mohali, the team was stopped by Haryana cops after the Delhi Police registered a kidnapping case based on a complaint by Bagga's father. Haryana Police surrounded the Punjab Police car carrying Bagga and escorted them off the highway to a police station in Kurukshetra. The Punjab cops were detained.

At the same time, the Punjab and Haryana High Court turned down AAP-ruled Punjab's demand that Bagga remains in Haryana instead of being handed over to Delhi cops.

Haryana Police acted on a request from the Delhi Police, which rushed to a court for a search warrant based on the kidnapping complaint. With the search warrant in hand, a team of Delhi police reached Kurukshetra and "rescued" Bagga and brought him back to the national capital. (ANI)

