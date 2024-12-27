Patna, Dec 27 (PTI) RJD supremo and former Union minister Lalu Prasad on Friday condoled the death of former prime minister Manmohan Singh and said that he will be remembered for his honesty and excellent economic policies.

Singh, 92, died in AIIMS Delhi on Thursday night.

Also Read | What Is Jio Unlimited 5G Data Plan? Reliance Jio Launches INR 601 Annual Plan for Unlimited 5G Internet Services, Know Validity, Benefits and How To Avail.

"The demise of former PM Manmohan Singh is a huge loss for the country. He was an honest leader. I was a minister in the Union cabinet under his leadership. I got all the support from him. He will always be remembered for his honesty and excellent economic policies.

" His demise is an irreparable loss to Indian politics. I am deeply shocked to hear the news of his death. I pray to God to give peace to his soul," Prasad told reporters here.

Also Read | Dr Manmohan Singh Dies: Former PM's Contributions to Bharat Will Always Be Remembered, Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)