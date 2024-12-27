New Delhi, December 27: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Friday condoled the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, saying his contributions to Bharat will always be remembered.

"The entire nation is extremely saddened by the demise of former prime minister of Bharat and senior leader of the country Dr Sardar Manmohan Singh. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh expresses its deepest condolences to his family and countless loved ones and admirers," they said in a joint statement. How Manmohan Singh Defended Landmark 1991 Union Budget With Sweeping Economic Reforms That Liberalised Indian Economy.

Singh, despite coming from a humble background, adorned the highest post in the country, the statement said. "Renowned economist Dr Singh's contributions to Bharat will always be remembered and cherished. We pray the almighty to grant 'sadgati' to the departed soul," they said in the statement.

Manmohan Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, passed away on Thursday night at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was 92. When Manmohan Singh Came Out Sharply Against PM Narendra Modi During 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

The Congress leader, who steered the country for 10 years from 2004-2014 and helped set up the country's economic framework as finance minister before that, was a renowned name in the global financial and economic sectors.