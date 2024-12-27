New Delhi, December 27: Reliance Jio has introduced its new INR 601 annual plan, which offers unlimited 5G data benefits to its subscribers. The plan can provide Jio users with high-speed internet access at an affordable yearly cost. Jio is likely to meet user expectations with this new offer with the growing demand for connectivity and fast internet services. The plan also comes with additional benefits, to make it a value-for-money option for those looking for uninterrupted 5G services.

The new INR 601 annual 5G plan can be availed by existing and new Jio subscribers through the MyJio app. Customers can expect to get uninterrupted access to Jio's 5G network for smooth streaming, quick downloads, and lag-free browsing. Airtel Records Highest Net Wireless Subscribers With 1.93 Million New Mobile Users in October.

Reliance Jio INR 601 Annual 5G Plan: Validity, Benefits and How To Avail

Jio customers have the opportunity to get 12 upgrade vouchers for a year. By purchasing a voucher for INR 601, users will receive these 12 upgrade vouchers, which can be used through the MyJio app. Once activated, these vouchers will allow users to get unlimited 5G data and will also increase their daily 4G data limit to 3GB. Each voucher will be valid for a maximum of 30 days and also depending on the user's base plan. Customers can activate these vouchers at any time within a year. Telecom Industry Revenue in India Doubled in 5 Years Due to Tariff Hikes, Increasing From 8% to INR 674 Billion in Q2 FY25, Bharti Airtel Biggest Gainer: Report.

To use the INR 601 annual 5G plan, you should have a Jio recharge plan that provides at least 1.5GB of 4G data each day. Some of the plans that qualify include the INR 199, INR 239, NR 299, and more. However, customers on lower-tier plans, like 1GB of data per day, will not be eligible for the voucher. The plan also provides an option to gift it to your family or friends. You can gift it through the MyJio app. However, before you gift it, it is essential to check that the person you are gifting it to is already on an eligible Jio plan.

