Chandigarh, Jul 22 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday challenged the SGPC's authority and wondered whether it had a "copyright" over observing such events as the upcoming 350th martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur.

The remark a day after SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami asserted that the SGPC alone is responsible for holding the event, and not the state government.

Dhami asserted the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee's superiority in the matter after the state government announced that it would hold a series of events to mark the day in November.

Mann today said, "When the 300th anniversary (of the Khalsa) was celebrated, whose government was there at that time? Wasn't it the (Parkash Singh) Badal Sahab's government? Was it not the interference in religious affairs?

He posed a series of questions to no one in particular while speaking to reporters here.

"When Dhami campaigned in Ludhiana and Jalandhar bypolls in favour of Shiromani Akali Dal, is it not interference in political matters? Does Guru Sahib belong to them only? Many NGOs and religious organisations will also observe it. Everybody has a right to observe the martyrdom anniversary in their own way … Do they (SGPC) have a copyright over it?" he asked.

The chief minister, earlier in the day, finalised a series of events to commemorate the ninth Sikh Guru's martyrdom, to be held from November 19 to November 25.

Meanwhile, the SGPC asked the AAP government to focus on setting up "meaningful memorials" in connection with the day rather than creating a confrontational atmosphere.

In a statement, Dhami said the SGPC has already planned a series of events related to the anniversary a year in advance, beginning in April 2025, from Gurdwara Guru Ke Mahal, Amritsar. Since then, programmes have been organised across various parts of the country, he said.

The Punjab government's insistence on observing the day will cause confusion among the 'sangat' and go against long-standing traditions of the 'Khalsa Panth', he said.

He alleged that it appeared the government was "deliberately trying to sideline Sikh institutions."

Historically, centenary celebrations related to Sikh heritage and history have been led by the 'Khalsa Panth', with participation from all Sikh 'sampradas' and organisations, with the government's support, he said.

Dhami said the government did not show "seriousness" towards 12 Sikh centenaries which took place during its tenure.

He said earlier governments cooperated with the 'panth' in marking the centenaries, establishing major memorials, including Guru Nanak Dev University and Guru Nanak Hospital in Amritsar.

Dhami also accused the government of neglecting the condition of roads leading to Sri Anandpur Sahib – the birthplace of the Khalsa – forcing religious groups to take up road (Garhshankar to Sri Anandpur Sahib) construction work themselves.

There is a need to build memorials for Bhai Mati Das, Bhai Sati Das, and Bhai Dyal, who were martyred alongside Guru Teg Bahadur, the SGPC chief said.

