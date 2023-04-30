Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 30 (ANI): The radio program 'Mann Ki Baat' has been a popular platform for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to connect with the people of India. The program, which is held on the last Sunday of every month, has been successful in reaching out to millions of Indians across the country, said a report.

According to the report, the consistent message of the broadcasts is that the citizens of India are special people and need to have the confidence to act in a manner that assists in pushing forward the trajectory of the country.

In several episodes of 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Modi has talked about Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting various initiatives taken by the government to empower the people of the region.

He has spoken about the Community Mobilisation Programme 'Back to Village', which aimed to reach the doorsteps of villagers across 4500 panchayats.

He has also mentioned the increase in demand for lotus stem, known as 'Nadru' in the Kashmir language, which led to the formation of a Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO) for farmers cultivating Nadru in Dal Lake.

In addition, he has talked about the self-reliance of the country in the field of pencil making, thanks to the efforts of the people of Pulwama.

He has also highlighted the success of beekeeping in Jammu, where a beekeeper has been earning Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh annually.

The efforts of the government in Jammu and Kashmir have been commendable, and 'Mann Ki Baat' has been successful in bringing these efforts to the forefront.

The program has provided a platform for the Prime Minister to connect with the people of Jammu and Kashmir and encourage them to take part in the development of the region.

It has also highlighted the success of various initiatives taken by the government to empower the people of the region.

Overall, 'Mann Ki Baat' has been a successful platform for the Prime Minister to connect with the people of India and to encourage them to take part in the development of the country, added the report.

The program has been successful in highlighting various initiatives taken by the government to empower the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and it has provided a platform for the Prime Minister to connect with the people of the region. It is important that such initiatives continue to be taken to ensure the development of the region and the country as a whole. (ANI)

