New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the 122nd episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', highlighted how the whole country has united against terrorism, and praised the valour displayed by our armed forces during Operation Sindoor.

The Prime Minister said that the action against terrorism has lent a new confidence and enthusiasm to the fight against terrorism.

"Today the whole country is united against terrorism, filled up with anger and resolve. The valour displayed by our forces during Operation Sindoor has made every Indian proud. Operation Sindoor has lent a new confidence and enthusiasm to the fight against terrorism across the world," PM Modi said.

He further termed Operation Sindoor a picture of the country's resolve, courage and a transforming India. "Operation Sindoor is not just a military mission; it is a picture of our resolve, courage and a transforming India and this picture has infused the whole country with a sense of patriotism and has painted it in the hues of the tricolour."

The PM also called women drone operators as 'sky warriors' as they ushered in a new revolution in the agriculture sector, encouraged people to practice yoga by praising 'YogAndhraAbhiyan,' highlighted how previously 'Maoist strongholds' in Chhattisgarh have become as 'progress hubs'; also praised CBSE for installing 'sugar boards' in schools, highlighted the entrepreneurial spirit of the Northeast, congratulated the podium finishers of Khelo India Youth Games in Bihar, celebrated India's blend of tradition and innovation, and praised Pune's 'Bee Mitra' initiative.

Referring to "Drone Didis" as "Sky warriors" he highlighted how women are touching the heights of the sky, adding, "Today, there are many women who are working in the fields as well as touching the heights of the sky. Yes! You heard it right; now the women of the village are flying drones as Drone Didi and ushering in a new revolution in agriculture."

PM Modi added that women spray pesticides on large tracts of land in just a few hours.

"In Sangareddy district of Telangana, women who had to depend on others till some time ago. Today those very women are completing the work of spraying pesticides on 50 acres of land with the help of drones. Three hours in the morning, two hours in the evening and the work is done. Neither the scorching sun nor the danger of poisonous chemicals. The villagers have also accepted this change wholeheartedly. Now these women are not known as 'drone operators' but as 'sky warriors'," he added.

Namo Drone Didi is a central sector scheme aiming to empower over 15000 selected women-led Self-Help Groups (SHGs) by equipping them with drone technology to provide agricultural services.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), following recommendations from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has directed all affiliated schools to install 'Sugar Boards' by July 15, 2025. PM Modi hailed the initiative, underlining how it was aimed at making children aware of their sugar intake and help them to choose healthy options.

"You must have seen blackboards in schools, but now sugar boards are also being installed in some schools - not blackboard, but sugar board," said the PM.

"By understanding how much sugar should be consumed and how much sugar is being consumed, children have started choosing healthy options themselves," he added.

The PM further stated that the initiative would be helpful in inculcating healthy lifestyle habits right from childhood, and stressed on the importance of a Fit India.

In a similar vein, PM Modi also congratulated the podium finishers of the 7th Khelo India Youth Games 2025, which were organised by the Sports Authority of India in Bihar from May 4 to May 15.

"Recently, Khelo India Games were a big hit. Five cities of Bihar hosted the Khelo India games. Matches of different categories were held there. The number of athletes who reached there from all over India was more than five thousand. These athletes have praised the Sporting Spirit of Bihar and the warmth shown by the people of Bihar," PM said.

As many as 26 records were created in Khelo India Youth Games 2025. Eight were created by girls, out of which five were national youth records in weightlifting.

Continuing his push for maintain a healthy life, PM Modi lauded the Andhra Pradesh government's 'YogAndhraAbhiyan' to develop the yoga culture in the state and also shared that he will participate in the 'Yoga Day' program in Visakhapatnam on June 21.

"The govenment of Andhra Pradesh has started #YogAndhraAbhiyan. Its objective is to develop the yoga culture in the entire state. Under this campaign, a pool of 10 lakh people practising yoga is being created. I will get an opportunity to participate in the 'Yoga Day' program in Visakhapatnam this year," he said.

"Less than a month is left for 'International Yoga Day'. This occasion reminds us that if you are still away from yoga, now is the time to begin. Yoga will transform the way you live your life," he added.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the growing influence of Yoga across the globe.

Putting the focus on the vibrant cultural and entrepreneurial spirit of India's Northeastern states, mentioning the recently concluded Rising North East Summit 2025 and praised the Northeast's initiatives that blend tradition with modern innovation.

He specifically mentioned about Crafted Fibres, a unique fashion brand from Sikkim founded by veterinary doctor-turned-entrepreneur Dr Chewang Norbu Bhutia.

In his speech, the PM said, "Just a couple of days ago, I went to the first Rising North East Summit. Before that, we also celebrated the 'Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav' dedicated to the strength of the Northeast. The North East is something extraordinary; its strength, its talent, is really amazing. I have come to know an interesting story about crafted fibres. Crafted fibres is not just a brand; it is a beautiful confluence of Sikkim's tradition, the art of weaving, and the sense of fashion today."

"It was started by Dr Chewang Norbu Bhutia, a Veterinary Doctor by profession. He thought, "Why not give a new dimension to weaving?" And this thought gave birth to Crafted Fibres. He doesn't just make clothes; he weaves lives. He provides skill training to local people, making them self-reliant," PM added.

Held under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and led by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER), the two-day summit brought together investors from across the globe, reaffirming that the Northeast is not just a region but a strategic growth corridor for Viksit Bharat.

Putting his focus on previously 'Maoist strongholds' he highlighted how the government's fight against Naxalism in various districts, including Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, to Maharashtra's Katejhari village has transformed once-Maoist-dominated areas into vibrant centres of progress and education. He painted a picture of resilience and development, underscoring the government's relentless fight against Naxalism.

He noted that the villagers had waited for years for a bus service, and when the first bus finally arrived, they celebrated its arrival with drumbeats. PM Modi also mentioned the positive changes in Katejhari were felt throughout the surrounding area, where the situation has quickly returned to normal.

"It is such a common thing to travel by bus. But I want to tell you about a village where a bus arrived for the first time. The people there were waiting for this day for years. And when the bus arrived in the village for the first time, people welcomed it by playing drums. There was a paved road in the village; people needed it, but a bus had never run here before. Why, because this village was affected by Maoist violence," he said.

PM Modi also highlighted educational progress in areas once affected by Naxalism, particularly in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, where students have excelled despite the challenges.

He noted that students from the district achieved impressive results in the 10th and 12th board examinations, with around a 95 per cent pass rate; Dantewada topped the 10th-grade results and secured the sixth position in the 12th-grade exams in Chhattisgarh.

"In 'Mann Ki Baat' we have already discussed the Bastar Olympics held in Chhattisgarh and the Science Labs in Maoist-affected areas. The children here have a passion for science. They are also doing great in sports. Such efforts show how courageous the people living in these areas are," he said.

Talking about other government initiatives, he lauded a youth-led initiative from Pune focused on protecting honeybees, stating that safeguarding bees contributes to preserving the environment, agriculture, and the well-being of future generations.

The Prime Minister highlighted the efforts of Amit, a youngster from Pune, who pioneered a safe and humane way to relocate beehives in urban areas.

"I would like to tell you about another initiative. It reminds us that the protection of honeybees is not just a protection of the environment, but also that of our agriculture and future generations. Here's an example of the city of Pune. A youngster named Amit from Pune decided that bees should not be removed but rather saved when a beehive was removed from a housing society," PM Modi said during his Mann Ki Baat address.

Marking World Bee Day on May 20, PM Modi also drew attention to the broader significance of beekeeping for health, livelihood, and national self-reliance.

"Honey is not just sweetness; it is also an example of health, self-employment and self-reliance. During the last 11 years, a sweet revolution has taken place in beekeeping in India. Ten to eleven years ago honey production in India was around 70-75,000 metric tons in a year," he added.

PM Modi credited the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission for this transformation, stating, "We have become one of the leading countries in the world in honey production and export."

The PM said that National Beekeeping and Honey Mission' has played a big role in creating this positive impact. Thousands of women and youth in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, West Bengal and Arunachal Pradesh have become honey entrepreneurs. (ANI)

