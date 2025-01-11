Chandigarh, Jan 11 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Saturday has sought a one-time financial assistance of Rs 600 crore from Union Home Minister Amit Shah to set up special NDPS courts for faster disposal of drug cases.

Mann said the drug problem in Punjab is disturbing the socio-economic balance, leading to increase in crime, domestic violence, and health issues.

Speaking via a video link in the regional conference on 'Drug Trafficking and National Security,' Mann urged the Centre to give Punjab the financial assistance for 10 years – Rs 60 crore per year – for creation of Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances courts and recruitment of public prosecutors, said an official release.

Mann said, there were 35,000 drug cases pending for trial as on January 1, 2025, adding, at present rate of disposal, on average, a sessions court takes seven years to complete the trial.

In the next five years, the average disposal time will increase from seven years (35,000 pending cases) to 11 years (55,000 pending cases), he pointed out.

"In order to clear the pendency in the next five years, the state needs to create 79 new exclusive NDPS Special Courts in Punjab and to appoint 79 public prosecutors along with supporting staff for these special courts, this financial assistance is solicited," Mann said.

The CM also asked Shah to ensure a "generous" grant from the National Fund for Control of Drug Abuse for the anti-narcotics task force (ANTF), live monitoring systems for six bordering districts, purchase of technical surveillance equipment, infrastructure and logistics for 5G jamming solution for prisons.

The state had sought Rs 2,829 crore through 16th Finance Commission which should be approved at the earliest for effective law enforcement and upgrading infrastructure and logistic support of the ANTF and prisons, he said.

Mann said the state had sought Rs 107 crore from Centre in 2022 for hiring of counsellors and coordinators to survey the impact of CADA (comprehensive action against drug abuse) amounting, but nothing has been allotted till date.

He said the state faced a full-scaled insurgency in the late 1970s and 1980s, and it is now fighting a proxy war with Pakistan, which is plying it with drugs.

Mann said 552 km of the international border shared with Pakistan is porous and is marked by a fencing gap of around 43 km and riverine gap of 35 km.

The state's location along the notorious 'Golden Crescent' drug route makes it a key transit point for narcotics and other contraband, he said, adding that now the drug is consumed by the local population at an alarming level.

He said due to increased vigil and border fencing, drug trafficking is now mostly done through drones, which are hard to catch.

Mann said the "narco-terror" trade in Punjab has links with the international cartels which smuggle drugs from Pakistan, Afghanistan and other countries into the state.

The drug trade in Punjab is believed to be the source of funding of terrorist activities to destabilise national security, he said.

The CM also called for the strengthening of the Border Security Force deployed along the international border.

Mann said that in the last five years, 1,247 drone sightings have been reported and only 417 of them have been captured.

At present, there are only 12 jamming systems operational along 552 km of the international border, he said, asking for at least 50 more such systems for effecting interception.

"These cater to only 1/5 of the border stretch while the 4/5 of the entire border stretch is without the jamming system," Mann said.

Punjab Police has raised the ANTF with 861 officials, who are trained to deal with drug trafficking.

In the last two-and-a-half years, the state government registered around 31,500 cases under the NDPS Act in which 43,000 accused have been arrested with 3,000 kg of heroin, 2,600 kg of opium and 4.3 crore of pharmaceutical drugs.

