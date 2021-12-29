New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Senior bureaucrat Manoj Joshi on Wednesday took charge as the new secretary of Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, an official said.

The official said that outgoing secretary Durga Shankar Mishra handed over the charge to Joshi, a 1989-batch Kerala cadre IAS officer.

Mishra was on Wednesday repatriated to his parent cadre Uttar Pradesh as the Yogi Adityanath government proposes to appoint him as the new chief secretary, an order that comes barely two days before his retirement.

In an official order, the Personnel Ministry said that Mishra, a 1984-batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre due to superannuate on Friday, was being repatriated to his parent cadre.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his repatriation "for his proposed appointment as Chief Secretary, Uttar Pradesh by the State Government of Uttar Pradesh", the order said.

