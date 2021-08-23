Noida, Aug 23 (PTI) A 32-year-old man's body has been found with a bullet shot in the head at a flat in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, police said on Monday.

The body was found on Sunday night at a high-rise society in the Surajpur area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Harish Chander said.

"The deceased has been identified as Pawan alias Jassi who lived in the flat on rent. Prior to him, a police sub-inspector had rented this flat. The SI had moved out of the flat after his transfer," DCP Chander said.

"As per information gathered so far, Pawan would some times come to stay in this flat. On Saturday also, he had come there with a few friends and allegedly they had some drinks. Liquor bottles have been collected from the flat,” he said.

The officer said the body was found on Sunday night with a bullet injury on the head. A country-made pistol has been recovered from the spot and the police are probing the case from all angles, including murder and suicide.

An FIR has been registered in the case on the basis of a complaint from Pawan's family against three accused and multiple police teams have been formed to investigate the death, he added.

