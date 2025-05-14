Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], May 14 (ANI): The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has found a significant number of ineligible candidates applying for the Deputy Commandant Recruitment, 2025, during a random scrutiny of applications, an official said.

According to RPSC Secretary Ram Niwas Mehta, many applicants did not meet the essential eligibility criteria, yet they submitted their applications. In light of this, the Commission is preparing to initiate strict action against such ineligible candidates, he added.

The recruitment body stated that such applicants have been asked to withdraw their applications between May 13 and May 28.

Meanwhile, former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) trainee Puja Khedkar appeared before the Crime Branch at Kamla Market in Delhi last week for questioning related to an FIR filed against her for allegedly submitting forged certificates to clear her 2022 Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam.

Speaking to ANI, Khedkar said, "As per the Supreme Court orders, I have come here to cooperate in the investigation. I said it since day one that in whatever way possible, I am ready to cooperate. All the allegations against me that I have submitted fake certificates are false. I have been and I will be in India - whatever people are saying that I have fled to another country is wrong."

Earlier, the bench adjourned the hearing of the case as her counsel told the bench that a counter-affidavit had been filed on her behalf, but it was not showing on the court's record.

The top court asked the Delhi police to complete the probe fast and asked why it was not completing the investigation when Khedkar herself had said it in an affidavit that she was willing to cooperate.

Khedkar is accused of fraudulently availing a reservation meant for Other Backwards Classes (OBC) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities in order to secure a seat by taking the UPSC exam. (ANI)

