Mumbai, Sep 7 (PTI) Several MLAs on Monday didn't put on their masks while speaking on the floor of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly claiming they caused inconvenience.

On the first day of the two-day monsoon session of the state legislature, Deputy Speaker Narhari Zhirwal had asked MLAs to put on masks in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read | Video of Speeding Truck Hitting Railway Crossing Near Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar District Goes Viral; People Seen Running For Their Lives.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, saidthe exhaled breath condensates on spectacles while wearing a mask, which blocks vision while reading out from papers held in hands.

While speaking on the condolence motion to pay tribute to former president Pranab Mukherjee and other former members of the state legislature, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who wears spectacles, pulled down his mask beneath the nose, saying he was finding difficult to speak.

Also Read | Samsung Eyeing to Log 3.5 Billion GMV for Its Successful Galaxy M Series by Year End: Report.

According to Vidhan Bhavan sources, as many as 2,115 samples for coronavirus tests were collected from legislators, ministers, bureaucrats, legislature staff members and journalists over the weekend.

So far, 58 samples have tested positive, the sources said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)