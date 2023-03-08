Jaipur, Mar 8 (PTI) Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorm occurred in many parts of Rajasthan, a weather department spokesperson said on Wednesday.

According to the meteorological department, Fatehgarh in Jaisalmer received the maximum rainfall of 26 mm in the 24-hour period up to 8 am on Wednesday, followed by Dungarpur 9 mm, Sarwad of Ajmer and Sindri of Barmer 7 mm each, Aranai of Ajmer 5 mm.

Also Read | Maharashtra Road Accident: Woman Dies After Being Hit by Duo Recording Instagram Reel on Motorcycle in Pune.

Several other places in the state also received rain.

The spokesman said hailstorm was recorded in some places during this period.

Also Read | Delhi: Building Collapses in Bhajanpura Area, Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Video).

Jaipur Meteorological Centre Director Radheshyam Sharma said that due to the effect of Western Disturbance, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorm in some districts of Jaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer and Kota divisions, with strong winds blowing at a speed of 30-40 km per hour. There is a possibility of lightning and hailstorm in one or two places.

He said there is a possibility of light rain in Nagaur, Churu districts of western Rajasthan today. The weather will remain dry in the remaining parts.

He said that from March 9, the effect of this system would end from most parts of the state and the weather is likely to remain dry for the next four days and the maximum temperature will increase by two to four degrees Celsius.

Sharma said that with another new Western Disturbance being active in the state from March 13-14, there is a possibility of recording thunderstorm activities again.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)