New Delhi, March 8: A building in the Bhajanpura area of the national capital collapsed on Wednesday, informed police officials. The police officials said that the reason for the collapse is yet to be ascertained.

According to police officials, the fire department received information at 3:05 pm. The fire department officials have reached the spot. A rescue operation is underway and further details are awaited. Bhiwandi Building Collapse: Two-Storey Building Collapses in Mulchand Compund, Youth Killed; Search and Rescue Operation Underway.

Watch Video: Building Collapses in Bhajanpura Area

#WATCH | Delhi: A building collapsed in Vijay Park, Bhajanpura. Fire department present at the spot, rescue operations underway. Details awaited (Video Source - Shot by locals, confirmed by Police) pic.twitter.com/FV3YDhphoE — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2023

Earlier on March 1, a four-storey building collapsed after catching fire in north Delhi's Roshanara Road but fortunately, there was no loss of life, said police.

