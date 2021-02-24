Medininagar, Feb 24 (PTI) A self-styled area commander of ultra outfit Jharkhand Janmukti Parishad (JJMP), a splinter group of the CPI(Maoist), was killed in an encounter with the police in Jharkhands Palamu district on Wednesday, sources said.

Policemen were on a routine patrol at Chorhat under Ramgarh police station area when members of the outfit started firing on them.

Police personnel retaliated the fire and in the ensuing gunbattle, one of the extremists was killed.

He was later identified as Mahesh Bhuiyan, the JJMP's self-styled area commander, police sources said.

The encounter is still on and a special squad of the police has been dispatched from district headquarters Medininagar to the encounter site.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)