Gumla, Jun 1 (PTI) A Maoist, who had a bounty of Rs 2 lakh, was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Gumla district on Thursday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the forces began an operation to nab Rajesh Oraon from near Marwa forest, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ehtesham Waquarib said.

Also Read | NCERT Drops Chapters on Periodic Table, Challenges to Democracy and Others From Class 10 Textbooks To Reduce Students’ Burden in View of COVID-19 Pandemic.

"As the force reached there, Maoists started firing. In retaliatory firing, Oraon was killed on the spot," he said.

A rifle and several cartridges were recovered from the area, he said.

Also Read | Mumbai Water Cut News Update: BMC Likely To Reduce Supply As Water Levels in Lakes Drops to 12%.

Meanwhile, four more Improvised Explosives Devices (IED) were found in the Tonto police station area of West Singhbhum district, police said.

The IEDs, including one weighing around 50 kg, were found in the forest near Tumbahaka village. They were defused on the spot.

Since Monday, 27 IEDs have been recovered from the area. These explosives were planted by Maoists to target security forces, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)