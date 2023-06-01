Mumbai, June 1: Mumbaikars need to brace themselves for the impending water cut as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is expected to declare a cut of 10-15 percent in the coming week. The water stock in the seven lakes, responsible for supplying potable water to Mumbai, has plummeted to 12.76 percent, depleting at a rate of 0.43 million litres daily.

Additionally, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a delayed arrival of the monsoon. Officials from the hydraulic department are scheduled to convene in the first week of June to make decisions regarding the water cut in Mumbai. Mumbai Water Cut News Update: Water Supply To Remain Disrupted As BMC Undertakes Major Waterworks in Santacruz; Check List of Affected Areas, Dates and Timings.

In an effort to manage the situation until the monsoon 2023 arrives, the civic body has approached the state government, appealing for the release of reserve water stock. However, it appears that the state government has not paid attention to the matter. Engineers from the hydraulic department have been consistently visiting Mantralaya since May, yet the necessary actions to address the issue have not been taken, reported FPJ citing sources. Consequently, the resolution of this pressing water concern remains pending. Thane Water Cut News Update: Water Supply To Remain Disrupted in Parts of Thane for 24 Hours Due to Maintenance and Repair Works; Check List of Affected Areas, Dates and Timings.

Subsequently, BMC on Wednesday announced a water cut in the wake of a leak repair work on the Vaitrana Aqueduct under Hansburga Road Bridge. Following this, the water supply in some parts of the city is likely to be affected between June 4 to June 8. Notably, the low pressure of the water supply will begin on Sunday, June 4 and remain till Thursday, June 8. As per BMC's official release, two major water repair works will be carried out in the Santacruz (East) area of the Western Suburbs.

