Medininagar, Nov 4 (PTI) A Maoist leader, wanted in several criminal cases, have been arrested in Jharkhand's Palamu district, a police officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team nabbed Kripal alias Ramesh (38) in Panki police station area on Tuesday, when he was on his way to Abun village to meet his family.

According to the officer, the police had been looking for Kripal for the past four years.

He has been named accused in more than six incidents of Naxal violence, the officer added.

