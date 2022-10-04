Mumbai, Oct 4 (PTI) Benchmark indices bounced back in early trade on Tuesday after falling in the previous trade amid positive trends in global equity markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,028.28 points to 57,817.09 in early trade. The broader NSE Nifty rallied 320.3 points to 17,207.65.

Also Read | Video: Residents Take Shelter After North Korea Fires Missile Over Japan.

Among the 30-share Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finserv were the major winners in early trade.

Power Grid traded lower.

Also Read | UP Shocker: Two Minor Cousins who went missing From Barabanki, Found in Shahjanpur.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul and Tokyo were trading higher.

The US markets ended significantly higher on Monday.

The BSE benchmark had tumbled 638.11 points or 1.11 per cent to settle at 56,788.81 on Monday. The Nifty fell by 207 points or 1.21 per cent to end at 16,887.35.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude futures climbed 0.53 per cent to 89.33 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors turned buyers after remaining net sellers in the recent past and bought shares worth Rs 590.58 crore on Monday, according to data available with BSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)