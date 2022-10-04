Barabanki, October 4: Two minor cousins, aged 13 and 14, who had gone missing while on their way to school on a bicycle in the Jaitpur area of Barabanki district were found in Shahjahanpur district late on Monday night. The two were in civvies and were found travelling in a passenger bus near Katra crossing.

S. Anand, superintendent of police (SP), Shahjahanpur, said, "A team of Barabanki police was following the minor girls and two women constables are taking them back home." UP Shocker: Debt-Ridden Sitapur Businessman Kidnaps Neighbour’s Son, Demands 1 Crore Ransom Before Killing Him; Arrested.

SP Barabanki, Anurag Vats said that on Monday the locals had spotted two school uniforms and bicycles abandoned under a tree near Takiya crossing and informed the police.

The police team reached the spot and based on the uniform, reached the school where the principal asked teachers and later it was revealed that the two girls were not in school. The elder brother of the missing girls, who was also accompanying the duo, was asked about the whereabouts of missing girls. UP Shocker: Three Doctors of Kaili Hospital in Basti Booked for Gang Rape of Woman After Befriending Her on Social Media.

"The minor girls had told their brother that they were going to get the bicycle tyres inflated and then did not reach the school," said a police officer.

The police team then got on their toes and CCTV footage found them boarding a passenger bus going towards Shahjahanpur Four teams had been set up to trace the girls.

