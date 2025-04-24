Shimla, Apr 24 (PTI) A two-hour bandh was observed across several cities of the state on Thursday in protest against the terrorist attack on tourists in south Kashmir's Pahalgam.

The Shimla Veopar Mandal kept the markets shut from 11 am to 1 pm to denounce the gunning down on Tuesday of 26 tourists, who were gathered at a meadow in the town.

Also Read | Rajkot: Teen Dies After Being Hit by Bottle Thrown from Train in Gujarat; Loco Pilot Arrested for Negligence.

The Himachal Pradesh's Veopar mandal's vice president Inderjeet Singh demanded a tough action against Pakistan.

In Hamirpur, people hit the streets and burned an effigy of Pakistan at the Gandhi chowk amid cheers for the dead.

Also Read | Operation Zeppelin: On Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu's Order, Mossad Hacked Sam Pitroda's Home Servers, Tracked Movement of Rahul Gandhi To Protect Gautam Adani After Hindenburg Report.

Inder Dutt Lakhanpal and Ashish Sharma, both MLAs, and former Sujanpur MLA Rajendra Rana were present at the protest.

The call for the bandh in Hamirpur was given by Hindu outfits and local Veopar mandals.

A memorandum demanding strong punishment to those who took part in the Pahalgam massacre was given to the President of India through Hamirpur District Commissioner.

Pankaj Bharatiya, the state assistant secretary of the Vishva Hindu Parishad, claimed that the bandh was observed peacefully.

He also called on the people to identify the "black sheep" with an "anti-Hindu" stance.

In Bilaspur, markets were shut and people marched on streets.

Similar protests took place in Chamba, Kullu, Sirmaur and Mandi, among other places.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)