Gurugram, Feb 22 (PTI) A married couple from Rajasthan was killed when their car collided with the divider and flipped over on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway here, police said on Wednesday. Their two children were also injured in the accident.

The man's brother in his complaint accused the car's driver of speeding, which led to the accident, police said. Balbir, the car driver, ran away after the incident.

According to the complaint filed by Ram Kishore Saini, a native of Kotputli in Rajasthan, his brother Rajender Prasad was returning from Haridwar on Tuesday with his family in their Maruti Ertiga car which was driven by Balbir.

Saini said when he reached the spot, he found his brother in a critical state and his two children, Muskan and Lokesh, injured. His wife Laxmi Devi had died on the spot.

"I rushed them to a hospital, where my brother also succumbed. The accident was only the result of negligence of driver Balbir," Saini said in his complaint, according to police.

Balbir was booked under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC at Farrukhnagar Police Station, police said.

"We handed over the bodies to kin after the post mortem and are trying to nab the accused driver," said Sub Inspector Ashok Kumar, the Investigating Officer.

