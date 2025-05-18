Kozhikode (Kerala), May 18 (PTI) A huge fire broke out at a textile shopping hub near the city bus stand here on Sunday at around 5 pm, but the blaze is yet to be brought under control despite several fire engines being pressed into service, according to fire and rescue officials.

Visuals of the blaze aired on TV channels showed thick black smoke billowing from the first floor of the shopping plaza, which houses several textile shops, with the fire burning intensely inside.

Several fire engines could be seen attempting to control the flames, with more units, including those from Karipur airport, arriving at the scene.

A senior police officer at the site told reporters that the main priority at present was to contain the fire.

A fire department official said there was no information yet on whether anyone had been injured in the fire, which had been burning for nearly two hours.

The exact cause of the fire can be determined only after the blaze is fully extinguished.

Local shopkeepers said the textile stores were stocked with large quantities of school uniforms, as schools are scheduled to reopen at the end of the month.

