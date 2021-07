Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 3 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a cinema hall in Kolkata on Friday night.

Fire broke out at Jaya Cinema Hall in the Lake Town area of the city. 15 fire tenders reached the spot. The cinema hall is located in a densely populated area. The reason of the fire is still not known.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

