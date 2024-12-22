Noida (UP), Dec 22 (PTI) A massive fire broke out in the basement of an electronic equipment manufacturing company in Sector 65 on Sunday, police said.

No casualties were reported in the incident, although goods worth crores of rupees were destroyed by the fire, they added.

Information about the fire at the company located at A-113 in Sector 65 was received at 8 am, following which the fire department dispatched 17 vehicles to the spot, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Shakti Mohan Awasthi said.

The blaze was contained after five hours due to the efforts of around 100 firefighters, he said, adding that the total damage is still being assessed.

Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey said the fire is suspected to have started due to sparks from the electrical equipment and the battery stored in the basement.

The batteries stored there were bursting intermittently due to the fire, which made extinguishing it more difficult, he added.

Kumar noted that, as it was Sunday and no employees were present in the company, there were no casualties.

