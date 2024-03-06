Daman and Diu [India], March 6 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a plastic company in Daman, within the Union Territory of Daman and Diu, an official said.

The incident took place at the Elka Power Plastic Company in the late hours of Tuesday.

According to the Fire Service Department, seven fire tenders reached the spot to douse the fire.

The Fire Service Department said that as soon as the information was received about the incident fire brigade vehicles from Daman and Vapi reached the spot to douse the fire.

The fire was spreading rapidly due to plastic material on the first floor of the company causing difficulty in controlling the fire.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

An investigation is going on.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

