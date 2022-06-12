New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in Karol Bagh area of the national capital on Sunday.

The fire erupted in the Gaffar market in Karol Bagh. As many as 39 fire tenders rushed to the spot. The fire is under control. Delhi Police personnel also reached the spot on information.

According to Delhi Fire Service, no one is trapped inside and no injuries have been reported so far.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

