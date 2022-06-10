New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Several parts of the country witnessed massive protests against inflammatory remarks on Prophet Muhammad made by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and expelled party leader Naveen Kumar Jindal.

A massive protest took place at Delhi's Jama Masjid after Friday prayers when people began protesting against the inflammatory statements.

Delhi police on Friday said that they have identified some miscreants behind the Jama Masjid protest. The police added that legal action would be taken against those behind the protest.

Several incidents of violence including sloganeering and stone-pelting were reported during protests in different parts of Uttar Pradesh.

A clash erupted in Prayagaraj between police and protesters. Stones were also hurled during clashes in the Atala area of Uttar Pradesh's Prayagaraj.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed to take strict action against hooligans after incidents of stone-pelting broke out in various parts of the state.

Meanwhile, in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi, the protest over the controversial remarks by suspended BJP leader Sharma turned violent. Vehicles were torched and vandalised and incidents of stone-pelting were also reported from several places. Injuries were reported in the capital city.

Speaking to ANI, Anish Gupta, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Ranchi said, "The situation is a little tense but under control. We are making all efforts from our end. Heavy security deployment is done. Senior officials are also present at the spot. We are making all efforts to see that the crowd is dispersed from here."

Ranchi District Administration has imposed a curfew in violence-hit areas of the city.

"District Administration has imposed a curfew across Ranchi. We appeal to the people to stay home," announcements are being made in Ranchi, Jharkhand following a protest against the controversial remark by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The protest had turned violent.

Similar protests were held in West Bengal. A huge crowd gathered at Howrah to protest against Sharma and expelled BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal over their controversial remarks.

Various parts of Punjab also witnessed protests over the inflammatory remarks. "After the protest call by Ludhiana Jama Masjid, protests were held across Punjab demanding the arrest of those who disrespected the Prophet," said Shahi Imaam of Ludhiana Jama Masjid.

In Maharashtra, women held a protest march against the controversial remark by Sharma in Navi Mumbai. A large number of people were also seen holding a protest march in Solapur.

Muslims also staged a protest against Nupur Sharma after Friday prayers at Aziziya Masjid at Mehdipatnam junction in Hyderabad.

Around 200 people staged protest, raising slogans against Nupur Sharma. Protesters were seen with placards during the protest at Mehdipatnam. Security has been beefed up to prevent any untoward incidents.

Members of a Mumbai-based Islamic organisation, Raza Academy, staged a demonstration at Muslim Chowk in Kalaburagi against the controversial remarks of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

People in several parts of Gujarat also held protests against Sharma's remarks.

In several parts of Bihar, people were seen protesting against the inflammatory statements against Prophet Muhammad.

This comes as the row over the comments on the Prophet by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma has blown up, leading to global outrage.

Over the last few days, several countries such as Malaysia, Kuwait and Pakistan condemned recent remarks made by a few BJP leaders. While Nupur Sharma made comments during a TV debate, another leader Naveen Jindal posted a controversial remark on Twitter.

The BJP suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled media in-charge, Naveen Jindal, over the remarks. The party issued a statement emphasising its intolerance for disrespect of any religious personality. (ANI)

