Lucknow, Jul 5 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Police's Anti-Terrorism Squad on Saturday arrested the alleged mastermind of a religious conversion gang, along with his aide.

Jalaluddin alias Chhangur Baba and co-accused Neetu alias Nasreen are residents of Madhpur in Balrampur district, according to an official statement.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi, Argentine President Javier Milei Agree to Diversify India-Argentina Trade Basket, Vows to Expand Cooperation in Defence, Security and Minerals (Watch Videos).

A non-bailable warrant had been issued by a court against Jalaluddin, while the police declared a cash reward of Rs 50,000 for his arrest, it said.

The duo was produced before a court and subsequently sent to Lucknow District Jail after their remand was obtained.

Also Read | Marathi Slapgate Row: Madhura Naik Speaks Against Violence by MNS Workers Over Forcing Marathi on Non-Speakers, Says 'All Languages Are Ours'.

The case, registered at a police station in Gomtinagar, Lucknow, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act, 2021, alleges that the accused acted in an organised manner to convert individuals from Hindu and non-Muslim communities to Islam.

"The poor, helpless labourers, weaker sections, and widowed women were lured with incentives, financial aid, promises of marriage, or forced through intimidation, in violation of established procedures for religious conversion by the accused," according to the statement.

Two other accused -- Naveen alias Jamaluddin and Mehboob, who is Jalaluddin's son -- were arrested on April 8. Both hail from Balrampur and are currently lodged in Lucknow District Jail, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)