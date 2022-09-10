New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) A man was stabbed to death and four others got injured in two related attacks on Friday evening in northwest Delhi's Mangolpuri area, police said.

According to police, an incident of stabbing was reported in K-Block, Mangolpuri at 4.36 pm on Friday.

The victims were identified as Armaan, Monty alias Moin Khan, and Fardeen, and were taken to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial hospital in the vicinity, police said.

The doctors at the hospital declared Armaan as “brought dead”.

Fardeen, who sustained minor injuries, said that around 2.15 pm, he was going somewhere on his motorcycle, and had an altercation outside one Shahrukh's house with his brother Shahbir over his bike, said a senior police officer.

Fardeen went back to his home, where his brother, Monty, told him he would resolve the matter peacefully with Shahrukh, he said.

He left home and Fardeen also followed him.

When he met Shahrukh, the latter abused Monty and they had a heated argument.

As it happened, their cousin Armaan also reached there and became a part of the argument.

Shahrukh and his brother Shahbir asked their associates to bring knives, police said.

The two brothers, with their associates -- Saif, Sameer, Vineet, Karan, and Ajay Malik -- stabbed Armaan, Fardeen, and Monty, police said.

After the incident, the group went to O-Block Mangolpuri to take revenge from one Matthi who had beaten Saif's brother Kaif a few days ago, police said.

In O-Block, they found two friends of Matthi -- Anurag and Ravi.

They asked them for Matthi's whereabouts and stabbed both of them.

Anurag sustained major injuries, while Ravi has been discharged, police said.

Two cases -- murder and attempt to murder -- against the accused are being registered at Mangolpuri Police Station, the officer said.

Saif and Vineet (after suspected self-inflicted injuries) admitted themselves at Babasaheb Ambedkar hospital, Rohini, they said.

Police said Shahrukh, Saif, and Vineet have been apprehended in these cases and efforts are being made to arrest other accused.

