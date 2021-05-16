New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 21.7 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season's average, on Sunday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 41 degrees Celsius, it said.

The relative humidity was recorded 53 per cent and partly cloudy sky has been predicted during the day.

The air quality in Delhi was recorded in the "moderate" category. The air quality index (AQI) was 165 at 8.05 am, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The maximum and minimum temperature on Saturday were 39.3 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively.

