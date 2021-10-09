New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Delhiites woke up to a pleasant Saturday morning with the minimum temperature in the national capital settling at 23 degrees Celsius, two notches above the normal, the Indian Meteorological Department said.

The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 79 per cent and the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 36 degrees Celsius, it said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti Prevented from Visiting Anantnag, Police Locks Main Entrance of Her Residence.

The weatherman has predicted mainly clear sky throughout the day.

On Friday, the maximum temperature settled at 35.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above the normal, and the minimum temperature settled at 23.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal.

Also Read | Southwest Monsoon Withdrawal Begins in India, Conditions Becoming Favourable for Further Withdrawal of Monsoon from Gujarat, MP and UP.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)