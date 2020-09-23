Chandigarh, Sep 23 (PTI) Maximum temperatures in Haryana and Punjab continued to hover above normal limits on Wednesday, with Narnaul recording a high of 38.5 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in Narnaul in Haryana settled three notches above normal limits, according to the Meteorological Department here.

Hisar recorded a maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius, while Ambala's maximum temperature settled at 34.7 degrees Celsius.

Bhiwani recorded a high of 36.9 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 34.4 degrees Celsius.

According to the MeT Department, Chandigarh received 0.2 mm rain in the morning.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a high of 35.3 degrees Celsius. Patiala and Ludhiana also recorded above normal maximum temperatures of 35.9 degrees Celsius and 35.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

