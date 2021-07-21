Lucknow Jul 21 (PTI) BSP president Mayawati on Wednesday extended greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha and asked people to celebrate the festival while keeping in mind Covid appropriate behaviour.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also praised the directions passes by courts in checking the spread of infection.

”Though a little late, the step taken by the honourable courts in the matter of prevention of corona, is commendable. Now all the governments should seriously take full care of the well being of the public in the matter of corona and the people should also get corona vaccine,” she said in a tweet.

Her remarks come a day after the Supreme Court termed as "wholly uncalled for" the relaxations granted by the Kerala government for Eid-ul-Adha in areas having the highest COVID-19 positivity rate and warned that it will take action if the easing of curbs leads to further spread of the virus.

The BSP chief also said that it is necessary for the "safety of everyone's own family and also of neighbour's well-being that Eid is celebrated without overcrowding and by following the rules of corona properly".PTI SAB

