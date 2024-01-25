New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has appointed nodal officers in its 12 zones for proper and graceful disposal of religious and national flags put up for the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the Republic Day celebrations, an official statement said Thursday.

The civic body has requested all RWAs, MTAs, institutions and the public to deposit these flags at the Sanitation Inspector office or identified locations in their respective areas, it said.

"In order to avoid disrespect to the national flags/ religious flags, the MCD has appointed nodal officials in its zones for proper and graceful disposal of the flags," the statement by the civic body said.

It added that the corporation has appointed 22 responsible officials in Najafgarh Zone, 14 in City SP Zone, 24 in South Zone, 16 in Narela Zone, 15 in Keshavpuram Zone, 25 in West Zone, 15 in Civil Lines Zone, 35 in Shahdara North Zone, 23 in Rohini Zone, 26 in Central Zone, 13 in Karol Bagh zone and 27 in Shahdara South Zone for proper and graceful disposal of national and religious flags.

Further, the civic body informed that citizens can lodge any complaint at the centralised number 155305 and MCD 311 App for proper disposal of these flags.

