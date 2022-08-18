New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has so far collected over 200 damaged, dishevelled or soiled national flags to dispose them as per provisions in the flag code, civic officials said on Thursday.

A day after Independence Day, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena had appealed to people to utilise the collection centres set up by civic authorities for disposing of the tricolour following the flag code.

Also Read | Marriage Important for Women in India, Supreme Court Sets Aside High Court Order Granting Divorce to Husband.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) have set up control centres for collection of damaged, dishevelled or soiled national flags.

The MCD has set one control centre in each of its 12 zones, while NDMC has set up a similar facility at its headquarters at Palika Kendra.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan Meet Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to Support National Road Safety Mission Across India.

"We have collected over 200 national flags at our control centres set up in each zone till Thursday since August 15. Each and every torn, damaged, dishevelled or soiled flag would be properly disposed of with dignity and respect, as per the provisions in the flag code and the sobriety attached to our national flag," an MCD official said.

Civic officials said the sanitation staff have also been sensitised to properly collect any flags that may be found strewn on the ground, lying torn or damaged in the dirt.

Officials also appealed the public to extend all respect and dignity to the national flag.

They said citizens can also directly contact the area's respective sanitary inspector, assistant sanitary inspectors or 'Safai Sainiks' (sanitation employees) on their phone numbers by visiting the MCD website.

On July 22, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged the masses to hoist the tricolour atop their houses from August 13 to August 15 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, calling it the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)