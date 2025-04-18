New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Municipal Corporation of Delhi's (MCD) Commissioner Ashwani Kumar chaired a comprehensive briefing and interactive session on monsoon preparedness at the Kedar Nath Sahni Auditorium, Civic Centre, as per a statement.

The session was attended by all Additional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners from all zones, Engineers-in-Chief, Assistant Commissioners from the zones, and engineers from the Maintenance, Building, Projects, and EMS departments, along with Sanitation Superintendents and other senior officials of the MCD.

The meeting focused on the preparedness of MCD for the upcoming monsoon season, with special emphasis on addressing issues related to waterlogging, sanitation, and public safety.

All Deputy Commissioners, Engineers-in-Chief, and Additional Commissioners shared detailed action plans to address waterlogging across the city. They also offered valuable suggestions aimed at strengthening infrastructure, enhancing resource availability, and augmenting manpower to ensure an effective and timely response to the monsoon.

During the interactive segment, Sanitation Superintendents, Assistant Commissioners, Executive Engineers, Superintendent Engineers, Chief Engineers, and other senior officials shared their on-the-ground experiences, suggestions, key challenges, and operational bottlenecks related to desilting drains, persistent waterlogging issues, and interdepartmental coordination.

The session witnessed active participation from SI, ASI, and employees from DEMS and the Engineering Department.

The Commissioner assured that all necessary support would be provided and emphasised the importance of timely, coordinated action to ensure the city is well-prepared for the monsoon. He reiterated the need for accountability, proactive problem-solving, and a citizen-centric approach in all operations.

The Commissioner also invited practical, ground-level proposals to enhance monsoon preparedness and improve sanitation conditions across the city.

He assured the teams that the administration is committed to supporting effective initiatives and is willing to sanction necessary funds for projects that directly address on-ground challenges and deliver tangible results during the monsoon season.

The key issues discussed included the desilting of drains across MCD jurisdictions to prevent waterlogging, appointment of nodal officers for waterlogging-prone locations, deep cleaning with machinery and manpower, deployment of labour gangs and supervisory staff at vulnerable points and swift action on complaints related to dangerous structures during monsoons.

The Commissioner emphasised timely execution, inter-departmental coordination, and accountability to ensure that no area suffers due to delays or inefficiencies. Officers have been instructed to act proactively, resolve issues at the zonal level, and escalate them as needed without delay.

MCD reaffirms its commitment to ensuring a safe, clean, and efficient environment for all citizens during the monsoon season. (ANI)

