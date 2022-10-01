New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Amid rising cases of dengue in the capital, civic authorities conducted fogging drives at various Ramlila Maidan in Delhi, officials said on Saturday.

Besides, spraying of insecticide is also being done at various Durga Puja pandals in the city, they said.

"Generally, Ramlila committees request us to conduct fogging drives, but this year, we have taken action on our own," a senior official said.

He acknowledged that rising cases of dengue is a factor in taking the step.

Over 520 dengue cases have been reported in Delhi this year so far, according to data shared by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

The MCD has carried out fogging drives at 148 Ramleela grounds and 6,428 houses or places near Ramleela grounds in all its 12 zones. It has also carried out various anti-larval measures at these sites, the civic body said in a statement.

Fogging drives have been conducted at Punjabi Bagh Ramleela ground, Janakpuri Ramleela ground, Harinagar Ramleela Maidan, Ramleela ground near Bharti College, Ramleela ground at Ajmal Khan Road, Karol Bagh, Ramleela ground at Dwarka Sector-10 anf Sector-11, among other sites.

The MCD also carried out public awareness campaigns along with fogging drives.

