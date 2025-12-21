New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): Intensifying its zero-tolerance approach towards air pollution violations, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has imposed total fines of Rs 54.98 lakh against those indulging in biomass burning and illegal dumping of Construction and Demolition waste and other violations during the month of December.

As many as 356 MCD surveillance teams, each with officials, are deployed for inspection drives across multiple locations in all 12 zones from December 1 to December 20, a release said.

According to the release, a total of 7,023 challans, adding up to a penalty/ challan amount of Rs 43.26 lakh, have been issued during the enforcement drive to check illegal dumping of Construction and Demolition Waste, causing air pollution across Delhi. Action was taken against offenders and penalties were imposed in accordance with the Provisions of the DMC Act, Solid Waste Management Regulations and the NGT directions.

In a stern action, MCD has also issued challans totalling approximately Rs 11.72 lakh to 420 violators for burning biomass and garbage across its zones during this period, hence, in total fines of Rs 54.98 lakh were imposed on violators, it said.

MCD teams have deployed extra machinery, sanitation personnel, and waste-collection vehicles to clean the stretch / Garbage Vulnerable Points and restore hygiene. Around 500 Secondary collection points are being cleared during the night daily and it is being monitored daily, the release stated.

MCD has directed all Zonal Officers to strictly implement the revised GRAP guidelines issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and, as per the directions of the Supreme Court, from time to time.

Dust mitigation measures are taken at Pollution hotspots and across all zones on a regular basis

MCD undertakes extensive pollution mitigation measures to control pollution at 13 hotspots across Delhi. Coordinated pollution monitoring efforts are underway with other agencies, and an intensified sprinkling operation using anti-smog guns and water sprinklers is underway at these hotspots.

MCD is carrying out water sprinkling on 18 roads with high visibility dust as part of dust mitigation measures in past one week. Dust control measures were undertaken as per Directions under GRAP IV and observations of CAQM teams .

Nearly 52 mechanical sweepers for ensuring sweeping of roads as a part of dust mitigation during night hours, along with dedicated sanitation staff for clearance of footpath and Central verge from littering of imp roads and visible cleanliness across major roads. Roads are also being washed with jetting machines as part of this exercise.

As many as 28 Anti-smog guns and 167 water sprinklers augment the dust control and pollution control measures in such areas across all zones. Regular night sweeping of major arterial roads is carried out.

During the past week alone, MCD has cracked down on violators of construction and demolition restrictions under GRAP IV and imposed fines amounting to Rs 33.95. As many as 34 illegal jeans dyeing units violating pollution norms were sealed during the past week.

MCD is also addressing a large number of complaints related to dumping of MSW, clearing of debris, repairing of pot holes and roads received on MCD311App , Green Delhi App, Sameer App and Social media and this resolution is regularly monitored in weekly meetings at headquarters, it said.

MCD conducts regular awareness drives and engagement activities in coordination with RWAs, markets and other institutions to enhance citizen responsiblity, the release.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi reiterates its zero-tolerance approach towards violations during GRAP-IV. Continuous monitoring, field inspections, and strict enforcement actions will continue to protect public health and improve air quality in the city.

Citizens are once again urged to strictly adhere to GRAP guidelines and cooperate with enforcement agencies in the larger public interest. (ANI)

