New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) The MCD has constituted 517 surveillance teams consisting of 1,119 officers to keep a check on open burning, illegal construction and demolition waste dumping and dust on roads under its winter action plan, an official statement on Friday said.

The Zonal Officers have been directed to strictly implement the revised GRAP guidelines issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), it said.

The step has been taken stage-III of GRAP was invoked in the city on Thursday on account of the rising level of air pollution in the city.

The MCD has deployed 60 anti-smog guns, provided by the PWD to combat dust pollution in “hotspot” areas in its jurisdiction, the statement said.

The civic body has further deployed 52 mechanical road sweepers to carry out cleaning on PWD roads.

Furthermore, 225 water sprinklers including 30 mobile anti-smog guns (ASG) have been deployed on main roads to abate dust pollution, it said.

On November 1, the MCD announced to provide Rs 20 lakh to each zone to buy dust suppressants, maintenance of machinery, hiring of drivers, to combat air pollution.

The MCD has also installed 20 ASGs across its various facilities like C&D plants, SLF, and WTE, among others, as per the statement.

Furthermore, 15 AGSs have been installed at identified high-rise buildings of MCD in compliance with the direction of Delhi's LG and on 35 construction sites 71 ASGs are installed by project proponents, it added.

"DPCC has identified various micro sources of air pollution related to different agencies for hotspots. Accordingly, all actions are being taken by Nodal Officers (Deputy Commissioner of zones) along with various stakeholder departments to combat air pollution in the vicinity of the hotspots," the statement said.

Meanwhile, MCD has designated 146 sites for dumping of C&D waste/ debris in various wards. It is further creating 34 big dump sites in coordination with C&D plant concessionaires to cater C&D waste in proper manner to stop illegal dumping of the C&D waste.

During October, the MCD issued 163 challans amounting to Rs 34 lakh at C&D sites for violation of norms, as per the statement.

