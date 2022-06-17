New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Help desks have been set up at all zone-level offices in Delhi to facilitate people in paying property taxes, civic officials said on Friday.

Help desks and tax collection counters shall work from 8 AM to 8 PM till June 30, 2022, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi said in a statement.

Also Read | Plastic Ban: BIS Issues Standards for Alternative Products Due to Single Use Plastic Ban.

This step has been taken by the MCD for convenience of property tax payers and to help them avoid last-minute rush, it said.

Property tax help desks and tax collection counters will work everyday, including on Saturdays and Sundays, the MCD said.

Also Read | Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai Named PCI Chief, First Woman to Head the Media Watchdog.

"It is to be noted that the MCD gives rebate of 15 per cent in property tax of current fiscal year if it is deposited on or before 30th June 2022," the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)