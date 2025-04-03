New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is set to develop a night food market adjacent to the historic Salimgarh Fort, "offering a unique culinary experience to foodies", the civic body said in a release.

The market, which will operate from 6 pm to 10 pm, will feature street food vendors from Chandni Chowk, Ward No 74, showcasing the special dishes of Old Delhi, the release stated.

To ensure a smooth and disturbance-free experience for visitors, the MCD has written to various stakeholders, including the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), to streamline traffic movement. "Initially, 50 street vendors with valid certificates will be allowed to participate in the market on a pilot basis," the release informed.

The release informed that the civic body will charge a rent and sanitation fee from participating vendors, and the market will be confined to selling street food items only. The design and specifications of the food carts will be finalized based on the response from vendors and the public, the release further stated.

This initiative aims to promote the street food vendors of Old Delhi, prevent unauthorized encroachments, and provide a unique experience for food enthusiasts, it added.

Meanwhile, an eight-member high-level committee has been formed in Delhi under the chairmanship of PWD Minister Parvesh Verma to fast-track the infrastructure projects in the national capital, sources said.

The committee also includes senior officials and bureaucrats from Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Public Works Department (PWD), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), and Central Public Works Department (CPWD), among others.

The committee will oversee roads, flyovers, and expressway projects in Delhi to ensure their timely completion. The purpose of forming this committee is to prevent delays and enable simultaneous work on sewers, roads, flyovers, and other infrastructure. It will also be responsible for maintaining coordination among departments and ensuring accountability.

This will also eliminate overlapping of authorities in developing works. The aim of this committee is to enhance efficiency, prevent any delays to make Delhi into a world class city, "Viksit Delhi". (ANI)

