Palanpur (Guj), May 4 (PTI) Gujarat Police foiled an inter-state drug smuggling bid by arresting a suspected peddler and seizing mephedrone (MD) drugs valued at Rs 37.50 lakh on the Rajasthan border, officials said on Sunday.

Rakesh Bishnoi was arrested with 375 grams of MD drugs during checking of vehicles at a checkpost on Gujarat-Rajasthan border near Tharad town in Banaskantha district on Saturday, said DySP SM Varotariya.

Bishnoi, a resident of Rajasthan, was travelling in a passenger van headed to Gujarat when police conducted a security check.

The arrested individual told police that he was supposed to deliver drugs to Mohammad Abdul Mokha in Bhuj in Kutch district, police said.

Acting on inputs provided by Bishnoi, police detained Mokha. Police have identified the main supplier of drugs and launched a search to arrest him, Varotariya said.

