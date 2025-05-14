Nagpur, May 14 (PTI) Crime Branch officials busted a drug smuggling network with suspected links to Pakistan by seizing 474 grams of Mephedrone (MD), valued at Rs 47.4 lakh, from a flat in Nagpur.

The flat in Dighori area was raided on Tuesday evening, leading to the arrest of Dheeraj Shyam Malik (31) and Shubham Parasram Pendor (26). Two suspects, including a Rajasthan resident, are absconding, officials said.

The preliminary investigation revealed inter-state links, with drugs believed to have originated in Rajasthan, possibly trafficked from Pakistan, they said.

Police are coordinating with Central agencies to trace cross-border connections.

Officials also seized an SUV, a two-wheeler, and two mobile phones.

A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

