New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday rejected "absurd comments" by Pakistan accusing India of instigating attacks on Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi early this week and said Islamabad cannot shift the blame on New Delhi for its domestic problems.

The ministry rather urged that Pakistan should reflect on the problems in their own country as well as the government led by prime minister Imran Khan who had himself called global terrorist Osama Bin Laden a 'martyr' while addressing the National Assembly.

Also Read | Mumbai's Dharavi Reports 19 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Cases in Area Rises to 2,301: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 2, 2020.

"India rejects these absurd comments on terrorist attacks in Karachi. Pakistan cannot shift the blame on India for its domestic problems," said Anurag Srivastava, MEA spokesperson, on Pakistan accusing India of instigating Karachi attacks.

"We would ask Pakistan that they may wish to reflect on this and on their own government's position including their Prime Minister's description of a global terrorist as a martyr," Srivastava added.

Also Read | Mahatma Gandhi Statue Re-Inaugurated Outside Indian Embassy Month After Being Vandalised During George Floyd Protests.

The Stock Exchange building came under attack on Monday morning as four terror suspects tried to storm into the building on Karachi's II Chundrigar Road. The Baloch Liberation Army has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmod Qureshi had alleged that the clues of strike are leading towards sleeper cells activated by India.

Two security guards and a police officer were killed in the attack, along with all four suspected terrorists. Several people, including three police officials, have been injured, as per reports by Pakistan media.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)